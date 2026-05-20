'Aaj Suraj Party Dega': Jharkhand Boy’s Simple ₹100 Maggi Birthday Party Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO

A heartwarming birthday celebration from Jharkhand has captured the internet’s attention, proving that joy does not depend on grand decorations or expensive parties. A young boy named Suraj celebrated his special day with a packet of Maggi noodles, a bottle of Fanta, and a group of cheerful friends gathered around a small stove.

A birthday party built on friendship and sharing

The viral reel begins with one of Suraj’s friends excitedly introducing the occasion. Sitting outdoors, the children proudly explained that Suraj had organised a birthday “party” for them using his savings. The menu was simple, Maggi noodles cooked fresh on a tiny stove and soft drinks shared among friends.

As Suraj prepared the noodles himself, the surrounding children waited eagerly, smiling and chatting, turning an ordinary moment into a memorable celebration.

Simple moments that touched millions

What stood out to viewers was not the modest arrangement but the genuine happiness shared among the children. Social media users were deeply moved by the warmth, innocence, and sense of togetherness displayed in the video.

Within days, the reel crossed nearly three million views, drawing emotional reactions from viewers across India and beyond. Many users flooded the comments section with birthday wishes, calling the celebration “pure happiness” and “a reminder of real joy.”

Internet users offer support and birthday gifts

As the video continued gaining popularity, several viewers began asking for Suraj’s UPI details, hoping to send him gifts or financial support. The overwhelming response reflected how strongly audiences connected with the boy’s humble celebration.

Online communities often rally around such stories, highlighting how social media can amplify small yet meaningful moments and inspire collective kindness.