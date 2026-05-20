'Nandi Baba Aaye Hai': Street Vendor Serves Fresh Dosas To Cow In Jharkhand; Animal's Patient Behaviour Wins Internet - VIDEO

A simple street-side food stall in Jharkhand has turned into an unexpected internet sensation after a dosa vendor was seen serving one very unusual customer, a cow that visits him every day. What began as a routine encounter on a busy street corner has now become a feel-good viral moment celebrated across social media.

A regular customer unlike any other

Locals say the animal arrives at almost the same time each day, calmly waiting near the sizzling tawa as if familiar with the routine. Instead of shooing it away, the vendor prepares a fresh, crispy dosa, folds it carefully, and offers it to the animal just as he would to paying customers.

Videos circulating online show the cow standing patiently while the vendor flips the dosa with practiced ease. Moments later, he serves the hot meal, drawing laughter and applause from passers-by. The cow happily munches on its treat, turning an ordinary food stall into a crowd-pulling attraction.

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From street stall to viral sensation

What started as a quiet act of kindness has transformed the humble stall into a local landmark. Curious visitors now stop by hoping to witness the daily ritual themselves, while clips of the interaction continue to gather millions of views online.

Social media users quickly embraced the wholesome scene. Comments such as “This cow deserves a loyalty card” and “Best customer review ever” flooded posts, praising the vendor for treating the animal with warmth and dignity.

Some even joked that the cow might soon become the stall’s unofficial brand ambassador.

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Cultural context and online debate

Alongside admiration, viewers also shared cultural insights. One comment noted, “It’s a known practice in Hindu tradition to keep the initial portion of food as ‘Gaugrass’ for the cows,” referring to the long-standing custom of offering food to cattle as an act of compassion and gratitude.

However, the viral moment also sparked discussion about food safety. A few users raised concerns, warning, “Too close to food will spread diseases and viruses, need to station a bit farther for precaution.” Another viewer humorously added, “Hygiene is on vacation,” while someone else pointed out, “It is a bull, not a cow.”