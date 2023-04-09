A sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...' (WATCH) | Instagram

A video from a wedding has surfaced on Instagram. It seems to be one of the buzzing videos on the internet that shows a bride and groom reacting after the wedding priest says something to them. Know what the priest said in the viral video. The footage read with an on-screen caption: "When panditji says: You have to earn money and give all of it to your wife during pheras."

To this, the bride starts laughing and enjoys the moment along with her partner. She also shouts in excitement, "Oh..." And guests and invitees can also be heard cheering the couple from the background.

WATCH VIDEO

But, was it a sexist comment or something to be taken with fun?

The pandit's words were pointed towards the husband and husband only, and it didn't suggest the female work and earn and rather only hinted at the woman keeping the money safe. However, some may say that the priest could be just explaining the pheras to the couple wherein the initial rounds are carried out with men at the front, and the later ones related to family and household with the bride taking lead.