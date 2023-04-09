 A sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...' (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralA sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...' (WATCH)

A sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...' (WATCH)

The footage read with an on-screen caption: "When panditji says: You have to earn money and give all of it to your wife during pheras."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
A sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...' (WATCH) | Instagram

A video from a wedding has surfaced on Instagram. It seems to be one of the buzzing videos on the internet that shows a bride and groom reacting after the wedding priest says something to them. Know what the priest said in the viral video. The footage read with an on-screen caption: "When panditji says: You have to earn money and give all of it to your wife during pheras."

To this, the bride starts laughing and enjoys the moment along with her partner. She also shouts in excitement, "Oh..." And guests and invitees can also be heard cheering the couple from the background.

WATCH VIDEO

But, was it a sexist comment or something to be taken with fun?

The pandit's words were pointed towards the husband and husband only, and it didn't suggest the female work and earn and rather only hinted at the woman keeping the money safe. However, some may say that the priest could be just explaining the pheras to the couple wherein the initial rounds are carried out with men at the front, and the later ones related to family and household with the bride taking lead.

Read Also
Does Bambaiyya Hindi sound disrespectful? Twitter user rants over people from 'Bombay' using 'Tu'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...'...

A sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...'...

Chill it isn't Monday yet; celebrate your Sunday night with these relatable memes!

Chill it isn't Monday yet; celebrate your Sunday night with these relatable memes!

ON CAMERA: Car turns to ashes during test drive on MP road; 2 see narrow escape

ON CAMERA: Car turns to ashes during test drive on MP road; 2 see narrow escape

8 Hilarious food memes that every Indian will relate to; share on their family WhatsApp group

8 Hilarious food memes that every Indian will relate to; share on their family WhatsApp group

WATCH: BJP leader from MP's Bhopal drinks & dances during birthday bash held inside 'temple'

WATCH: BJP leader from MP's Bhopal drinks & dances during birthday bash held inside 'temple'