Supreme Court allows Telangana government to permit 'symbolic' immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar Lake
Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:53 PM IST

'A rare occasion when PM Modi is behind camera': A compilation of tweets and memes as we celebrate Modi's 71st birthday

As we celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, get ready to watch the man who's known to be mostly in front of the camera, ocassionally taking a backseat as well!
Dhea Eapen
The whole world is pretty much aware about PM Modi's obsession with clicking selfies anywhere and everywhere. But did you know that the leader is quite a pro when it comes to being behind the camera too? Well, PM Modi's Twitter account is quite the proof, at least according to him and several other Twitter users.

PM Modi as he is affectionately known, is India's 14th and current Prime Minister. The leader was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar.Modi was the CM of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, and is presently a Member of Parliament for Varanasi. In his youth, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked as a chaiwala for his father, serving tea to customers of his father's tea kiosk outside the Vadnagar train station.

Since the PM is even quite active on social media compared to a regular teenager, there's always something new for the memers of the Twitterverse to play with. Ever since the beginning, PM Modi has fallen prey to such memers who enjoy creating content with the amazing pictures and selfies the leader captures. Twitter users have shared appreciation for the commendable talent, however with a pinch of sarcasm, or let's say, sometimes quite more than just a pinch. Here, have a look at what we are talking about:

A trip down the selfie lane on PM Narendra Modi's 71st birthday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:51 PM IST
