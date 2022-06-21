A massive cruise ship to be scrapped for this reason

Image credits: Google

A massive cruise ship will be sold for scrap as no one wants to buy the same. According to a report published by An Bord some of the fixtures and engines of the Global Dream II will be sold on if a buyer can be found.

The ship can carry 9,000 passengers is lately sitting unfinished in a north German shipyard. An insolvency administrator at Brinkmann & Partner, named Christoph Morgen told in a press event. Business Insider had reported that German shipbuilder MV Werften, who was building the vessel filed for bankruptcy in January.

Morgen now wants to focus on its sister ship, Global Dream, which will float in Northern Germany's Wismar dock. The ship was sold to Thyssenkrupp AG's Kiel-based naval unit. It plans to establish military vessels from 2024 due to rising tensions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.