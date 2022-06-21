e-Paper Get App

A massive cruise ship to be scrapped for this reason

Some of the fixtures and engines of the ship will be sold

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

A massive cruise ship will be sold for scrap as no one wants to buy the same. According to a report published by An Bord some of the fixtures and engines of the Global Dream II will be sold on if a buyer can be found.

The ship can carry 9,000 passengers is lately sitting unfinished in a north German shipyard. An insolvency administrator at Brinkmann & Partner, named Christoph Morgen told in a press event. Business Insider had reported that German shipbuilder MV Werften, who was building the vessel filed for bankruptcy in January.

Morgen now wants to focus on its sister ship, Global Dream, which will float in Northern Germany's Wismar dock. The ship was sold to Thyssenkrupp AG's Kiel-based naval unit. It plans to establish military vessels from 2024 due to rising tensions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read Also
Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets in Ukraine: UK military
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralA massive cruise ship to be scrapped for this reason

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Don't make me minister but join hands with BJP, Eknath...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Don't make me minister but join hands with BJP, Eknath...

Mumbai: Endgame for MVA? As Shiv Sena heads for a vertical split, here's what numbers say

Mumbai: Endgame for MVA? As Shiv Sena heads for a vertical split, here's what numbers say

Cyber-frauds using Smishing and Caller ID Spoofing to target victims of electricity bill fraud:...

Cyber-frauds using Smishing and Caller ID Spoofing to target victims of electricity bill fraud:...

Rahul Gandhi arrives at his residence after 5th day of questioning by ED in National Herald case for...

Rahul Gandhi arrives at his residence after 5th day of questioning by ED in National Herald case for...

'BJP debilitating country's democracy': Chhattisgarh Minister alleges Congress leaders' phones being...

'BJP debilitating country's democracy': Chhattisgarh Minister alleges Congress leaders' phones being...