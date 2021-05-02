'A historic mistake': Babul Supriyo on people's mandate upon losing in Bengal elections

When competing, winning and losing are a part of the process. However, commendable are those who accept the result gracefully.

Breaking with the tradition, BJP member Babul Supriyo refused to congratulate the ruling Trinamool Congress on their win in the 2021 Bengal Assembly election. This comes after Supriyo's loss in the Tollygunje constituency to TMC's Aroop Biswas.

In a Facebook post that has now been deleted, Supriyo lashed out at the people of Bengal saying that they have made a "historic mistake".

Calling TMC chief Mamata Banerjee a "cruel lady", he said, "Neither will I congratulate Mamata Banerjee... nor do I wish to say I 'respect' the people's verdict... sincerely think people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving BJP a chance... by electing this corrupt, incapable, dishonest government and a cruel lady back to power," he ranted.

The post further reads, "Yes, as a law-abiding citizen, I shall 'obey' the decision taken by the people in a democratic country... That's it !! Nothing more - Nothing less !!"

Here's the post: