'A champion in every sense': Fans take to Twitter as wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott announces retirement

Australian wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott will retire from the sport after the Australian Open in January. Before retiring from tennis in January, wheelchair master Dylan Alcott will try to add one more Australian Open title to his illustrious resume.

With 23 grand slam victories under his belt, the 30-year-old Victorian is the most successful men's quad tennis player of all time.

His record includes 15 singles titles, including a seven-match winning streak at his home slam at Melbourne Park.

Alcott's Paralympic career began when he was a youngster, when he won gold in men's basketball at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Alcott was born with a tumour wrapped around his spinal cord, which required surgery to remove at the age of just a few days.

He was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life as a paraplegic despite the tumour being safely removed.

When Alcott competes in his final event at Melbourne Park next year, he hopes to win his eighth title in a row. In a historic 'Golden Slam,' he won all four Grand Slam singles titles as well as Paralympic gold in Tokyo this year.

As Dylan Alcott announces retirement from Tennis, have a look at how fans are feeling at the moment:

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:08 PM IST