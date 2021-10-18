'A bold and versatile actress': Fans pay their tribute to South Indian actress, Jyothika as she turns 43 today

South Indian actress Jyothika turns 43 today. Jyothika, who is married to superstar Suriya, is a well-known Indian actress who is well recognised for her roles in South Indian films.

Three Filmfare Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Dinakaran Awards, and International Tamil Film Awards are among the many honours bestowed upon the actor.She has also appeared in films in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The star was also nominated for three Filmfare Accolades, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Dinakaran Awards, and other awards and nominations. The Times of India named her one of the top actresses in South India. She made her Bollywood debut in Priyadarshan's Hindi flick Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997). She acted opposite Chiranjeevi in her first Tamil film Vaali (1999) and her first Telugu film Tagore (2003).

Her first Filmfare Award was for Vaali (1999), for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.

Fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the stunning actress as she turns a year older today.

Have a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:40 PM IST