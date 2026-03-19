96-Year-Old US Woman Goes Viral For Her 'Get Ready With Me' Video & Unfiltered Party Plans

Social media users are celebrating the unstoppable spirit of Grandma Droniak after she shared a video of herself getting ready for her 96th birthday. The clip, posted on Instagram, quickly went viral, with viewers charmed by her humor, confidence, and unapologetic personality.

With over 3.7 million followers, she has built a loyal online community by blending wit, sass, and relatable “grandma wisdom,” often inviting people to think of her as their own.

A birthday routine with a twist

What began as a simple “get ready with me” video soon turned into a hilarious and candid monologue. While casually doing her makeup and hair, she revealed plans for her birthday party, and they were anything but ordinary.

“I invited my ex. I want the drama,” she said with a straight face, leaving viewers amused. She added that anything could happen at the party, even joking about possibly blacking out.

Her deadpan delivery and playful honesty turned a routine preparation video into pure entertainment.

Fully dressed for the occasion

Even hours before the celebration, she was already in party mode. At one point, she mentioned it was still morning but insisted she had invited “everyone.”

She later unveiled her final look, a vibrant purple dress paired with a tiara and birthday sash, fully embracing the moment. After checking herself out in the mirror, she cheekily asked viewers if she looked her age, confidently answering her own question with a grin.

To top it off, she raised a glass of straight vodka and toasted to herself, ending the video on a high note.

Fans celebrate more than just her birthday

The comments section quickly filled with admiration and birthday wishes. Many praised her outfit and confidence, while others described her as their “favourite internet grandma.”