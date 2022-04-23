95-year-old fights guards dressed in PPE to escape Shanghai's quarantine zone

In a video that has created buzz on the internet, an elderly woman from China's Shanghai city can be seen fearlessly facing guards to escape quarantine zone.

In the visuals of the unidentified woman, five to six guards in hazmat suits can be seen running away from her as she marches towards them - a metal pole in hand. With the guards trying to scare her with a broom, she had made a metal rod her defense tool in fighting the PPE dressed team.



She was then reported to have returned home by jumping over the wall of the COVID19 care unit. According to The Daily Telegraph, the woman staged three daring escapes in total.



Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:46 AM IST