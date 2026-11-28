'90 Rupees' Instead Of '90 Grams': Pakistan Woman PERA Official’s Roti Weight Inspection Video Turns Into Meme Fest |

A video of a woman official from Pakistan's Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) inspecting food standards at an eatery in Lahore has gone viral, but not for the reasons the authorities may have expected. The official found herself at the centre of a meme fest after she appeared to read the weight of a roti as '90 rupees' instead of '90 grams' while checking it on a weighing scale.

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The video was shared on PERA's official social media account and showed the official conducting an inspection at a tandoor in Nishtar Tehsil, Lahore. The authority said its personnel were checking the price and weight of rotis to ensure compliance with government-notified rates, prevent overcharging and underweight sales, and protect consumer rights.

What Happened During The Inspection?

In the footage, the woman official enters the eatery and questions a man identified as Muhammad Riaz about the establishment, the tandoor and the price of rotis. She then asks for a roti to be weighed and enquires whether the shopkeeper is displaying the mandatory government rate list.

The shopkeeper tells her that he sells rotis for Rs 18 to Rs 20, while the official points out that the government-notified price is Rs 14. She says eateries have been given some relaxation and can charge up to Rs 17, provided the roti weighs at least 100 grams.

The shopkeeper argues that rising flour and fuel costs, including the price of firewood, make it difficult to follow the prescribed rates. He also claims that government-supplied flour is not readily available to him.

The official, meanwhile, insists that the eatery must display its rate list and comply with the prescribed weight standards. She also advises the shopkeeper to approach flour mills and government-approved stores if he is facing difficulties procuring flour.

Official Reads Weight As 90 Rupees

The exchange takes an amusing turn when the official checks the weight of a roti and says, “Ninety rupees,” before clarifying that its weight is 90 grams against the required 100 grams. The shopkeeper also argues that a cold roti may weigh less and questions the inspection process.

Towards the end of the video, the official tells the shopkeeper that he will receive a message on the mobile number provided and will have to pay a fine through JazzCash or Easypaisa. She says a penalty of Rs 20 has been imposed for the roti's price, while no fine has been issued for the alleged weight discrepancy at that point.

Internet Reacts With Hilarious Comments

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The clip quickly attracted humorous reactions on social media, with users focusing on the official's apparent mix-up between the price and weight of the roti. “90 rupees weight,” one user commented, while another wrote, “90 rupees instead of grams,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

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A third user criticised the inspection, writing, “Leave these poor people alone!!! I want to ask this lady if she weighs her roti at home. Ridiculous.”

What Is PERA?

The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority is a regulatory body established by the Government of Punjab under the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Act, 2024. It conducts enforcement drives across the province to monitor compliance with government regulations, including prescribed prices and standards for essential commodities.

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