'₹8500 Ka Chuna Laga Diya': Kolkata Man Gets Scammed On First Date; Girl Walks Away Laughing - Viral Post Highlights Dating App Frauds

A shocking incident from Kolkata has gone viral after a young man claimed he was trapped in an organised dating scam following a match on the popular dating app Bumble. What began as a casual first date quickly turned into a costly and frightening experience, raising fresh concerns about so-called “honey trap billing frauds” operating in Indian cities.

A normal date that took a sudden turn

According to viral posts circulating online, the man connected with a woman through Bumble and was invited to meet at a café near Ranikuthi in Kolkata. The venue was suggested and reportedly insisted upon by the woman herself.

The meeting appeared completely ordinary at first. The two ordered coffee and shared a hookah, spending time getting to know each other. Nothing about the evening seemed suspicious, until the bill arrived.

The total came to an unexpected Rs 8,500.

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Before the man could question the amount, café staff allegedly surrounded him, creating pressure to clear the payment immediately. When he looked toward his date for clarification, she had already left the venue, reportedly laughing as she walked away.

What is ‘honey trap billing fraud’?

Cybercrime observers and social media users say the incident fits a growing pattern now widely described as honey trap billing fraud.

In such cases, scammers allegedly operate in coordinated groups:

-A woman (or sometimes a man) connects with targets on dating apps.

-The match pushes for a quick in-person meeting at a specific café or -ounge.

-Food, drinks, or hookah items with inflated prices are added to the bill without clear disclosure.

-Staff members allegedly intimidate victims into paying before they can argue or leave.

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Authorities across several Indian metro cities have previously received complaints about similar scams targeting people unfamiliar with local venues.

Why many victims stay silent

Experts say embarrassment plays a major role in allowing such rackets to continue. Many victims hesitate to file police complaints due to social stigma or fear of public ridicule.

As a result, scams often remain underreported despite recurring patterns appearing online for years. Social media users from Kolkata claimed that certain “couple cafés” have long been associated with inflated billing complaints, though awareness remains limited among new visitors and dating app users.

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Social media reactions flood the internet

The story quickly exploded across platforms, drawing a mix of outrage, humour, and anxiety.

Many users joked about the costly “coffee date,” while others issued serious warnings about meeting strangers through apps. Several posts emphasised that victims should not be blamed, noting that organised scams are designed to exploit trust and social pressure.

The incident has also triggered broader conversations about online dating safety, with thousands sharing personal experiences and cautionary advice.

With dating apps becoming increasingly popular among young Indians, cyber safety experts warn that offline scams linked to online platforms may also grow. While apps provide opportunities to meet new people, users are advised to remain cautious, especially during first meetings with strangers.