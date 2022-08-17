75 years of Independence? Netizens question in disgust over Kerala Court's judgement on 'sexual harassment & provocative clothing'

Earlier this day, the Kozhikode Sessions Court in judgement to Civic Chandran's case stated that Section 354 A can't prima facie stand in a sexual harassment case if a woman is wearing 'provocative dresses.'
While granting anticipatory bail to 74-year-old social activist and write, the Kerala Court observed that the offence under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code is not prima facie attracted when the woman was wearing sexually provocative dresses, the Live Law reported.
On learning about the judgement, netizens fumed rage over the misogynistic statement. Expressing their discontent over it, people questioned the true sense of independence and whether the nation is progressing. Check some reactions, right here: