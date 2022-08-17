75 years of Independence? Netizens question in disgust over Kerala Court's judgement on 'sexual harassment & provocative clothing'

Earlier this day, the Kozhikode Sessions Court in judgement to Civic Chandran's case stated that Section 354 A can't prima facie stand in a sexual harassment case if a woman is wearing 'provocative dresses.'

While granting anticipatory bail to 74-year-old social activist and write, the Kerala Court observed that the offence under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code is not prima facie attracted when the woman was wearing sexually provocative dresses, the Live Law reported.

On learning about the judgement, netizens fumed rage over the misogynistic statement. Expressing their discontent over it, people questioned the true sense of independence and whether the nation is progressing. Check some reactions, right here:

75 years of Independence you say?

Well.. Our country always finds a reason to release harassers and rapists because women are at fault. Always. https://t.co/W0AiNTyFMg — Debotri Ghosh (@DebotriG) August 17, 2022

The misogyny is so deep rooted in our society, most days it feels like it's beyond repair. https://t.co/51ZQUBYFln — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) August 17, 2022

What is this???? Shocking !!! — weed energy (@xuezoxe) August 17, 2022

This is the language of roadside romeo. — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) August 17, 2022

Just say, existing as a woman is provocative in itself. — Suvro Ganguly (@Suvro_Ganguly) August 17, 2022

So, instead of getting more progressive, we are getting more regressive!!! — Bhargavi Cn (@Bhargavicn) August 17, 2022