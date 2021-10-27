e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:12 PM IST

7-year old girl offers her pocket money to repair potholes; wins hearts

A 7-year-old girl has come up with a video message for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, pleading with him to mend the city's potholes.

Dhavani N, a class II girl from Tumakuru's Tiptur, also contributed her pocket money for repairing potholed roads.

Dhavani's request to the CM comes two years after her mother was injured in a car accident caused by a pothole, leaving her with a shattered leg, according to Time Of India.

She stated to Bommai, whom she addressed as 'Taata' (Kannada for grandfather), that the state of Bengaluru roads is abysmal, since they are riddled with potholes. "Please fill in these potholes.They've turned into death traps".

The caption wrote: Daughter of a labourer from Tiptur Tumkur Dhavani has appealed to CM of Karnataka to fill potholes to save lives. She has made a video appealing to him and also says she wants to contribute money which she has saved towards filling potholes in the city.

Watch the video here:

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:12 PM IST
