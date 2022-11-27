'63 Not Out Forever': Twitterati remember cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 8th death anniversary

Though today marks the eighth death anniversary of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes who passed away on November 27, 2014. Cricket fans can never forget his contributions to the sport as they continue to remember him, and his shocking death even today.
Australian cricketer Phil Hughes passed away after he got struck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match. Hughes was batting on 63 at the time when the ball hit him hard to death. On his death anniversary, many remembered and expressed their words for the late Australian cricketer.
Take a look at a few tweets
