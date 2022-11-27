e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'63 Not Out Forever': Twitterati remember cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 8th death anniversary

'63 Not Out Forever': Twitterati remember cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 8th death anniversary

The key player from Australia succumbed to on-field injuries in 2014

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Phillip Hughes | Photo Credit: ICC/Twitter
Follow us on

Though today marks the eighth death anniversary of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes who passed away on November 27, 2014. Cricket fans can never forget his contributions to the sport as they continue to remember him, and his shocking death even today.

Australian cricketer Phil Hughes passed away after he got struck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match. Hughes was batting on 63 at the time when the ball hit him hard to death. On his death anniversary, many remembered and expressed their words for the late Australian cricketer.

Take a look at a few tweets

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Love for Thalaiva Dhoni reaches Qatar, fan raises CSK jersey during Brazil...
article-image
Read Also
Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Did you know his name is in Guinness Book of World Records? Here's...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video

What if Mr. Bean dances to 'Tu Aaja' remix? Check out this viral video

Cute panda enjoys playing on a snow-clad mountain, video goes viral; watch

Cute panda enjoys playing on a snow-clad mountain, video goes viral; watch

UP Shocker: Students harass teacher in Meerut school, booked after video goes viral

UP Shocker: Students harass teacher in Meerut school, booked after video goes viral

Atlanta mother gives birth at McDonald's bathroom, names new-born as 'Little Nugget'

Atlanta mother gives birth at McDonald's bathroom, names new-born as 'Little Nugget'

'63 Not Out Forever': Twitterati remember cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 8th death anniversary

'63 Not Out Forever': Twitterati remember cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 8th death anniversary