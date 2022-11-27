'63 Not Out Forever': Twitterati remember cricketer Phillip Hughes on his 8th death anniversary

Phillip Hughes | Photo Credit: ICC/Twitter

Though today marks the eighth death anniversary of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes who passed away on November 27, 2014. Cricket fans can never forget his contributions to the sport as they continue to remember him, and his shocking death even today.

Australian cricketer Phil Hughes passed away after he got struck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match. Hughes was batting on 63 at the time when the ball hit him hard to death. On his death anniversary, many remembered and expressed their words for the late Australian cricketer.

Take a look at a few tweets

63 not out, forever#philipHughes — Venkat Sreenath (@VenkatSreenath9) November 27, 2022

8 years since this tragic incident happened on the cricket field. RIP Philip Hughes you will always be missed. #63NotOutForever 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/tonrsVDySg — Jayesh LPfied (@_SarcasticChan) November 27, 2022

Remembering Philip hughes on this death anniversary 💔.He was so talented but unfortunately a bouncer ended him, but he will always remain not out on 63 us.#philiphughes #63NotOutForever #INDvNZ #GOAT𓃵 #indvsnz pic.twitter.com/RnlSnpXuQ4 — Jatin Gulati (@itsjatingulati) November 27, 2022