5 best Tom Cruise movies that you must watch

Tom Cruise Birthday Special: Best movies of Hollywood star | Image Courtesy: File Photo

Tom Cruise is one of the greatest movie stars undeniably. He has been a larger-than-life actor on the silver screen. He has delivered memorable performances and is one of the quintessential movie stars. Tom's latest offering is Top Gun: Maverick. His palpable chemistry with Jennifer Connelly is already creating a lot of noise on social media. His performance has managed to leave an impact on the minds of the audiences. Here are his Top 5 performances.

Magnolia

Tom's role in this psychological movie was phenomenal. The movie showcases the journey of varied characters from San Fernando Valley who are in search of forgiveness, happiness, and meaning. Magnolia featured Philip Seymour, Julianne Moore, Jason Robards, and Philip Baker Hall opposite Cruise.



Top Gun

This 1986 American drama movie was helmed by Tony Scott. Tom essayed the role of a young naval aviator with the aircraft carrier - USS Enterprise. Tom's action stunts were well appreciated in the movie.

A Few Good Men

The movie narrates the court-martial of two marines who are accused of murdering a fellow marine. The film was directed by Rob Reiner. The American legal drama featured Jack Nicholson, and Demi Moore opposite Tom.

Born On The Fourth Of July

The actor essayed the role of a patriotic person whose dream was to join the Marine Corps to serve the country. Sadly, he gets paralyzed after an accident and that incident changes his perspective on life and war. Oliver Stone, Kyra Sedgwick, and Willem Dafoe were also seen in the film.

Collateral

The actor essayed the role of Vincet whose mission is to kill people. This action movie also has Jamie Foxx who is Vincent's cab driver. The movie has been directed by Michael Mann.