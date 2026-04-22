4 Indian Tourists Caught Stealing Hotel Items From Resort In Bali's Ubud; Viral Video Shows Luggage Check By Staff |

Bali: Four Indian tourists were caught allegedly stealing hotel property from a luxury resort in Bali’s Gianyar region, an incident that has gone viral on social media after a video showed staff inspecting their luggage during check-out. The incident, however, was later resolved amicably without legal action.

Viral visuals circulating online capture tense scenes outside the resort premises. The footage shows hotel staff opening multiple bags belonging to the tourists in an open area near the reception.

INDIAN TOURISTS DO NOT LEARN 🤦🏻🤦🏻



Indian tourists, who stayed at Ubud, Bali (Indonesia) were caught by hotel-staff stealing stuff from the hotel.



Why would you go to a foreign country and do such cheap act/crime??



This is embarrassing to watch as an Indian. pic.twitter.com/ETtxJArCgl — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) April 21, 2026

As staff members sift through the luggage, the guests can be seen standing nearby, appearing visibly uncomfortable and avoiding eye contact. Several items suspected to be taken from the rooms are laid out on the ground as they are recovered one by one.

According to a report by Bali Times quoting police spokesperson Iptu I Gusti Ngurah Suardita, the tourists had checked into Asvara Resort Ubud on April 16, booking two rooms for a three-day, two-night stay. The issue came to light on the morning of April 19, when they were preparing to check out.

Hotel authorities reportedly grew suspicious during the check-out process after noticing that multiple in-room items were missing. A later inspection of the guests’ belongings led to the discovery of the items inside their bags.

Hair Dryer, Dining Utensils Among Items Stolen From Resort

Among the recovered belongings were bath towels, pool towels, a hair dryer, kimono-style robes, a doormat, a TV remote box and dining utensils from the resort. The findings were immediately reported to the management, which halted the check-out procedure for further clarification.

“The matter was identified during routine checks, and the items were found in the guests’ luggage,” Suardita said, confirming that the incident took place around 10:00 am local time.

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No Legal Action Taken Into The Matter

Despite the seriousness of the issue, the resort management chose not to escalate the matter legally. Instead, both parties opted for a mediated settlement. The tourists returned all the items, and the issue was resolved without filing a formal police complaint. “The issue was settled amicably, with all items returned and no further legal process pursued,” the police spokesperson added.

Following the resolution, the tourists were allowed to complete their check-out and leave the property. The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users debating tourist behaviour abroad and the importance of respecting local hospitality norms.