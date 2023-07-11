'3 Indians That Should Leave India?': YouTuber Beer Biceps' Question On Podcast Sparks Uproar On Twitter; Check Reactions

Popular Indian YouTuber Beer Biceps, aka Ranveer Allahbadia, is currently in the news for his podcast with Advocate J Sai Deepak. A clip from the podcast has recently gone viral on social media. In the clip, he asks Deepak a controversial question, "3 Indians that should leave India and never come back?"

To this, Deepak responds by mentioning Barkha Dutt, Romila Thapar, and Irfan Habib as his choices. This viral moment has sparked widespread discussion and debate online.

Who are these 3 People?

To the unversed, Barkha Dutt is an Indian journalist who became a prominent figure after her frontline war reporting on the Kargil Conflict between India and Pakistan in 1999. Romila Thapar is an eminent historian whose core area of study is ancient India and a Professor of Ancient History Emerita at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Irfan Habib is another prominent Indian historian of ancient and medieval India who identifies as a Marxist and is well known for his strong stance against Hindutva and Islamic fundamentalism.

This is why the Govt collaboration with @BeerBicepsGuy needs to be called out.



Along with collab videos, these YouTube channels witu millions of followers are being used to systematically spread the RW propaganda of lies and hatred. pic.twitter.com/ggmJL8IDni — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) July 10, 2023

The YouTuber, who has 5.61 million subscribers on YouTube, 2.5 million on Instagram, and 528,700 on Twitter, was also called out for interviewing BJP ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar, S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal on his channel.

The viral clip caused quite an uproar on social media. Netizens have criticised Allahbadia, for asking such an insensitive question and systematically spreading propaganda filled with lies and hatred.

A youtuber @BeerBicepsGuy is asking a question the answer to which has to be a dog whistle for spreading hate and unleashing RW mobs on Barkha Dutt, Romilla Thapar and @irfhabib from a rabid hater Sai Deepak.



Hey Ranveer, I hope your mother wouldn't be happy with this show pic.twitter.com/NRqEuKIkIu — Dis'Qualified Sangram (@sangram_enm) July 10, 2023

What kind of question is this #beerbiceps ?



Legal defamation 🙄 https://t.co/yzBZTPTj8Y — Mehran sofi (@sofimehran3232) July 11, 2023

PR Boy in action 💥



This time with former TV Actress & Current "Minister of Women and Child Development" and "Minister of Minority Affairs"



(Please don't ask me where she was when women and minorities are targeted 😓🙏)#SmritiIrani #BJPFailsIndia #Beerbiceps #RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/YqlymWcEUn — Bhim Prabha Gandhi 🙏❤🇮🇳 (@BhimROCKY) July 7, 2023

A question "India's smartest podcast" host asks a guest who goes on to name one senior journalist and two very senior historians. He's building an online mob as his guest list and content illustrates.



And you ask that we ignore this guy and his team's propaganda shenanigans? pic.twitter.com/63dnxQt7vA — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 10, 2023

Earlier, Allahbadia received backlash for his podcast titled, 'Career Hack Used by Hitler to Become the World's Most Powerful, in which he went on to say that he was an evil man, but added that there are other evil people. The video was later taken down.

While most people seem to criticise the YouTuber, there seems to be some support for him as well. Many Twitter users left comments in support of him.

Dear Leftists,



Your days of morally bullying creators into giving people who care about their own personal agendas more than national interest a free pass are over.



No matter how much "morally outraged" you all are, it's not going to matter!#BeerBiceps #India https://t.co/ehMBROjhOC — Shravan Dikshith | ಶ್ರವಣ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ (@Stincerssd) July 11, 2023

. @BeerBicepsGuy is one of my favourite Youtuber. I support him strongly.



The Fact is trollers can digest Faker Rathee but they can't accept True indians #beerbiceps — Journalist_Tribhuwan (@JournoTribhuwan) July 11, 2023