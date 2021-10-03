'23-year-old kid?': Netizens mock Suniel Shetty for 'defending' Aryan Khan in drug case

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, and two others were on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the rave party busted aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The star son and two others - who were among eight, including two girls, detained by the NCB since morning - are likely to be produced before a magistrate court shortly.

They were taken for a medical examination to a government hospital, but the NCB has not yet made any official statement on the latest development.

The action came after the NCB's dramatic swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, stunning the people, especially in the entertainment industry.

Reacting to the event, actor Suniel Shetty urged people to wait for the truth to come out.

"When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out," Suniel said at an event.

However, this didn't sit well with the public who are of the opinion that Khan isn't a 'child' and he should have acted responsibly.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 06:31 PM IST