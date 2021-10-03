'Let's give that child a breather': Suniel Shetty reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan being detained in Cordelia drug case

In a sensational development, Aryan Khan - the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan - was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau from a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner in Mumbai on Saturday night. He is among at least 8 youngsters being probed by the NCB a day afer it bust a rave party.

On Sunday morning, the hashtag 'boycott Bollywood' reached Twitter's top trends as several netizens slammed and trolled Shah Rukh Khan. Amidst widespread criticism, people even appealed online coaching platform, BYJU'S, to remove Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador.

However, actor Suniel Shetty has come out in support of Aryan and urged people to wait for the 'real reports'.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Shetty can be heard saying, "When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out."

If reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan is likely to be arrested in the drug case. All the eight accused are currently being questioned at NCB's Mumbai office.

The detainees have been identified as -- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.

The raid -- which shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds -- started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway, with the possibility of some high-profile arrests.

The participation for the rave party, where NCB conducted raid on Saturday, was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person.

To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the cruise ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.

A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:23 PM IST