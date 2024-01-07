2021 Repeat? Video Of Pakistani Man Playing 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' On Dhol Goes Viral | Jist/Instagram

Remember a Pakistani man playing 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' on his dhol, whose video took the internet by storm in 2021? Another clip showing him energetically vibing on the popular song has surfaced on the internet. It shows him wearing an overcoat and a white kurta on which the instrument hangs. WATCH VIDEO:

Money shower on Pakistani dhol player

The recent clip shows him playing the dhol like never before as he hits the sticks to tune into the retro beat. It also shows people around him singing in chorus to lift the mood and celebrate. Apart from his amazing musical skill, his facial expressions too were impressive. Money was showered onto him and his band during his performance in a way of praise.

Who is the viral dhol player?

He is identified as Zebi Dhol Master from Pakistan and has a huge fan following on social media since his lively performance in 2021 went viral. He gained popularity with his 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' song amid crowds that year. Now, the man has nearly 350K subscribers on his YouTube channel where he constantly updates them with music videos from his recent shows and events.

Previous video

For Zebi, it all started in May 2021 when his dhol version of the song circulated on the internet and received praise. It caught the attention of several netizens including celebrities. Actress Raveena Tandon had reacted to the viral video of him playing dhol in 2021. Taking to Twitter (now known as X), she said, "Love this version."