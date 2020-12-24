'2020 abhi bhi baaki hai': Netizens react to Delhi café's 'outlandish' Beer Maggi

Amid the coronavirus pandemic , as people confined to their homes aimed at breaking the monotony in the kitchen, we saw several unusual food combinations go viral. And, just when we thought we had left behind dishes like Dosa Burger, Chocolate Golgappa, Gulab Jamun Vada Pav, Oreo Ice cream Samosa and Gulab Jamun Pizza, a video of Beer Maggi has hit the viral note.

While the instant noodles, which is arguably one of the most favourite go-to meal, goes well with almost every ingredient, this version is leaving netizens irked.

Delhi's Housefull Café, located in GTB Nagar, is facing the wrath of furious Maggi-lovers for serving Beer Maggi. It is not exactly a combination of beer and Maggi, but the noodles are served in a froth made by Maggi masala.

Check out the viral video here: