'2020 abhi bhi baaki hai': Netizens react to Delhi café's 'outlandish' Beer Maggi

Amid the coronavirus pandemic , as people confined to their homes aimed at breaking the monotony in the kitchen, we saw several unusual food combinations go viral. And, just when we thought we had left behind dishes like Dosa Burger, Chocolate Golgappa, Gulab Jamun Vada Pav, Oreo Ice cream Samosa and Gulab Jamun Pizza, a video of Beer Maggi has hit the viral note.
While the instant noodles, which is arguably one of the most favourite go-to meal, goes well with almost every ingredient, this version is leaving netizens irked.
Delhi's Housefull Café, located in GTB Nagar, is facing the wrath of furious Maggi-lovers for serving Beer Maggi. It is not exactly a combination of beer and Maggi, but the noodles are served in a froth made by Maggi masala.
Check out the viral video here:
Reacting to the 'abomination', a user wrote, "Soupy Maggie is the worst plus putting it in a beer mug and calling it beer Maggie. Really need some culinary and management skills, man! Fail! By the core."
"2020 has been bad but this is some outlandish shit i cant get behind," commented another.
A comment read, "Top it off with some toothpaste to make it more frothy. Why not."
Incidentally, this is not the first time that an outlandish version of Maggi has left internet gaging. Netizens have also witnessed combinations like Maggi with curd, Maggi Pani Puri, Kheer Maggi and more.
