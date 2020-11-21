Maggi with curd? Netizens horrified by Twitter user's unique concoction

There are some food combinations that make people cheer the ingenuity of the chef, and then there are others that make people recoil in horror and possibly gag. This article is about the latter - a Twitter post that celebrates the abomination that is Maggi and curd mixed together.

Now, we have not tried this particular recipe. But if social media reactions are anything to go by, it's not going to become popular any time soon. While some reacted to the pasty concoction with a series of unhappy emojis, others said that they had now "seen everything" and that it was time to leave social media behind.

But before we get to the reactions, take a look at the photo that has Twitter users everywhere cringing in horror. "Maggi and curd is food for the soul," read the caption for the original post. The photo that went alongside showed the noodles and masala gravy mixing with curd.