Maggi with curd? Netizens horrified by Twitter user's unique concoction

There are some food combinations that make people cheer the ingenuity of the chef, and then there are others that make people recoil in horror and possibly gag. This article is about the latter - a Twitter post that celebrates the abomination that is Maggi and curd mixed together.
Now, we have not tried this particular recipe. But if social media reactions are anything to go by, it's not going to become popular any time soon. While some reacted to the pasty concoction with a series of unhappy emojis, others said that they had now "seen everything" and that it was time to leave social media behind.
But before we get to the reactions, take a look at the photo that has Twitter users everywhere cringing in horror. "Maggi and curd is food for the soul," read the caption for the original post. The photo that went alongside showed the noodles and masala gravy mixing with curd.
Incidentally, this is not the first time that Maggi has been blended with milk and its derivatives. Last year, an YouTube recipe video had gone viral for all the wrong reasons after it 'reinvented' Maggi. The video that had had netizens apalled had seen Maggi being broken into a bowl of milk, after which water, rose petals and condensed milk is added. The concoctions when cooked would have been similar to kheer.
While there were one or two users who seemed to agree with the original poster about the unusual combination, the consensus was not it its favour. "This is why I hate Twitter," rued one user.
Another called it a crime against Maggi.
"How do I un-see this," pondered a third.
The person behind the original post however was unfazed, suggesting that people might be surprised to find that they may discover themselves liking. "Keep an open mind sir you'll have a revelation in the end," she advised one user.
Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:
