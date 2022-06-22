e-Paper Get App

2 police officers suspended in Rajasthan for being gay

Both the police officials were posted at Degana police station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

A station house officer and a constable in Rajasthan were suspended on Wednesday for their same-sex relationship. Both officials were posted at Degana police station and were suspended by Nagaur SP.

According to reports, Gopal Krishna Chaudhary, the suspended SHO, has filed an FIR at Khinsvar police station stating that constable Pradeep Chaudhary has been blackmailing him.

“In the FIR, he accused Pradeep of extorting Rs 2. 5 lakh. Initially Gopal paid heed to all the extortion demands of the accused, but when Chaudhury asked for Rs 5 lakh and a vehicle, the victim approached me and gave a written complaint,” revealed Nagaur SP Ram Murty Joshi.

The SHO and the constable first met on social media some months ago. A senior officer revealed, "It is also known that both were into physical relationship."

Read Also
Swati Sachdeva's stand-up on LGBT issues deserves attention
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViral2 police officers suspended in Rajasthan for being gay

RECENT STORIES

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested for alleged Facebook post against Sharad Pawar,...

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested for alleged Facebook post against Sharad Pawar,...

England rest pacer James Anderson, speedster Jamie Overton to make debut v New Zealand at Headingley

England rest pacer James Anderson, speedster Jamie Overton to make debut v New Zealand at Headingley

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: 34 MLAs sign resolution to retain Eknath Shinde as leader...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: 34 MLAs sign resolution to retain Eknath Shinde as leader...

Congress leadership being 'targetted' for being vocal against BJP: Sachin Pilot on ED probe against...

Congress leadership being 'targetted' for being vocal against BJP: Sachin Pilot on ED probe against...

Feeling pain at the pump, US Prez Joe Biden to call for 3-month suspension of petrol and diesel...

Feeling pain at the pump, US Prez Joe Biden to call for 3-month suspension of petrol and diesel...