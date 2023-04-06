 2 men photobomb girl's image from Delhi's Khan market; netizens help her edit the click in most hilarious ways
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral2 men photobomb girl's image from Delhi's Khan market; netizens help her edit the click in most hilarious ways

2 men photobomb girl's image from Delhi's Khan market; netizens help her edit the click in most hilarious ways

A girl asked the internet to help her edit an image, and she probably received even more than what she was looking out for.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
2 men photobomb girl's image from Delhi's Khan market; netizens help her edit the click in most hilarious ways |

What's trending on the internet? The answer to this question is a photo from Delhi that has gone viral and left netizens in giggles. Talking to Twitter, a girl asked her social media followers to help her edit an image, and she probably received even more than what she was looking out for.

"Can someone remove those boys in the background?" she wrote on Twitter. And, the replies were indeed hilarious but helpful ones.

Check tweet

Here's how the internet replied to help her with some edits

Netizens did what she had asked for and removed the two men from the picture, however, some did a little extra to the image by adding a quirky touch to it. The distracted boyfriend meme was one of the ways in which the internet hilariously replied to her with an edited image.

Read Also
Elon vs Elaine: Who does it better? Internet edits & 'fixes' the dance moves from viral videos
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2 men photobomb girl's image from Delhi's Khan market; netizens help her edit the click in most...

2 men photobomb girl's image from Delhi's Khan market; netizens help her edit the click in most...

WATCH: Saree-clad woman dances on railway track to create Instagram reels; but when train arrives......

WATCH: Saree-clad woman dances on railway track to create Instagram reels; but when train arrives......

Love adding veggies to your noodles? Not only aloo or peas, Myanmar restaurant added THIS to the...

Love adding veggies to your noodles? Not only aloo or peas, Myanmar restaurant added THIS to the...

ON CAMERA: 2 men attacked by nearly 5 stray dogs in Punjab's Jalandhar

ON CAMERA: 2 men attacked by nearly 5 stray dogs in Punjab's Jalandhar

LK Advani, PM Modi, Amit Shah's old photo goes viral on BJP Foundation Day

LK Advani, PM Modi, Amit Shah's old photo goes viral on BJP Foundation Day