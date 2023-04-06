2 men photobomb girl's image from Delhi's Khan market; netizens help her edit the click in most hilarious ways |

What's trending on the internet? The answer to this question is a photo from Delhi that has gone viral and left netizens in giggles. Talking to Twitter, a girl asked her social media followers to help her edit an image, and she probably received even more than what she was looking out for.

"Can someone remove those boys in the background?" she wrote on Twitter. And, the replies were indeed hilarious but helpful ones.

Check tweet

Can someone remove those boys in the background? pic.twitter.com/gJsM9Uq0NK — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) April 5, 2023

Here's how the internet replied to help her with some edits

Netizens did what she had asked for and removed the two men from the picture, however, some did a little extra to the image by adding a quirky touch to it. The distracted boyfriend meme was one of the ways in which the internet hilariously replied to her with an edited image.

Hahahahh 😂 — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) April 6, 2023

how did you do it ? — Day (@RimurruTempestu) April 6, 2023

😭😂 — BeingKanha #KBKJ on Eid (@SalmansZealot) April 6, 2023