2 Instagram Influencers Recreate Classic Marathi Song 'Apsara Aali' In Viral Reel (WATCH)

If you come from a Marathi-speaking region, you must have grown up listening, dancing, and vibing to one of the hit songs 'Apsara Aali.' The song which was often relived at dance shows and competitions since childhood was recently re-sung by two Instagram influencers. The young duo tweaked the song a little with their musical skills and magic. Identified as Avanti and Sai gave the beautiful lyrics their voice as they sang it with grace in the now-viral reel. WATCH VIDEO

More about the music reel

In the video, each member of the duet musical performance can be heard singing one line from the song before harmonising their vocals. The rendition records the singers beautifully singing the song with their magical touch. Something worth noting about the reel is that the influencers keep up to the soul of the classic beat and don't fail to impress listeners.

Video goes viral; netizens react

In less than a week's time, the reel has attracted 9.5 million views on the content-sharing site. Instagram users reacted to the clip and praised the mesmerising rendition. "Your voices are like an Apsara’s," read a comment, while another said, "I can listen to this all day..."

