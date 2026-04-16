'15-Min Lunch Break, No Sick Leaves': IIT Delhi Graduate Quits ₹17 LPA Banking Job, Calls Corporate Culture ‘Toxic’ - VIDEO

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A young professional’s decision to walk away from a high-paying corporate banking job has reignited conversations around workplace pressure, employee well-being, and the true cost of career success in India’s competitive financial sector.

From dream offer to daily burnout

For many graduates, landing a lucrative corporate banking role represents years of hard work paying off. But for 24-year-old IIT Delhi alumnus Chirag Madaan, the reality behind a ₹17 lakh per annum package turned out to be far from ideal.

Madaan revealed in a viral video that his resignation was not a sudden move but the result of a steadily “deteriorating work-life balance.” What initially appeared to be a standard 9-to-5 job soon stretched into long working days lasting from 9 am to 7 pm, followed by the introduction of six-day workweeks.

He explained that “the decision to quit was not impulsive but driven by mounting work pressure.”

Long hours and limited personal time

According to Madaan, the demanding schedule left little room for rest or personal life. The workload intensified over time, making it difficult to disconnect even outside office hours.

Industry insiders note that relationship managers and sales executives in corporate banking often face intense performance monitoring and extended workdays, especially during financial closing periods and target-driven quarters.

Strict workplace controls raised concerns

One of the most striking aspects of Madaan’s account involved restrictions on everyday workplace routines. He claimed employees were encouraged to finish meals within just 10 to 15 minutes in order to maintain productivity levels.

He also alleged that taking sick leave required detailed justifications, creating an environment where employees felt discouraged from prioritising their health.

Such experiences have triggered wider discussions about employee rights, workplace boundaries, and the growing conversation around burnout among young professionals.

Pressure to meet aggressive sales targets

Beyond the long hours, Madaan described a high-pressure sales culture driven by ambitious financial goals. Employees were reportedly expected to close deals worth up to ₹10 crore, with performance evaluations closely tied to these targets.

He referred to the environment as one shaped by “aggressive sales expectations,” where falling short often led to intensified scrutiny and repeated performance reviews.

Experts say target-driven roles in banking frequently combine financial incentives with significant stress, particularly for early-career professionals navigating demanding corporate hierarchies.

Social media reacts: ‘A reality check’

After the video gained traction online, many young professionals shared similar experiences from the banking and financial services sector.

One user wrote, “I totally agree i also left my Axis Bank job at 23 and now I’m working with SBI card on a backend role which also has a toxic environment but at least I don’t have to miss-sell.”

Another commented, “I totally relate to it i also quit my job and few months ago and the misselling done by the employees aree too much they don’t even think about the Customers earnings that they work so hard to get it and even Customers are not fully aware about what he had purchased and what is going with his investment today the banking is going worst day by day and the most peak month is there march ending where the misselling is on the peak.”