'11,835 Days...This Is My Last Day': American Airlines Pilot Addresses Flyers On His Final Flight; Video Goes Viral

Instagram: Aviation for Aviators

A heartwarming video of an elderly pilot announcing his retirement and addressing passengers on his last flight is going viral on social media. It captures him in an emotional moment, holding the on-air announcement phone in his hand and letting people know this being his final flight as a captain.

The incident took place on an American Airlines flight to Miami, where the pilot marked his farewell trip. He was accompanied by his family and friends, and his daughter who shared the cockpit as the elderly man's co-pilot.

The video of the pilot telling people about his last day in the cockpit and announcing the impressive number of days he has flown the aircraft in his career has touched people worldwide. In the video, the pilot is heard saying, "This is my last day at American Airlines...11,835 days".

Check out the video below

Flight to Miami

An Instagram page named 'Aviation for Aviators' uploaded the footage online. It opened to show the pilot standing outside the cockpit and speaking over the flight announcement system. While he initially mentions about this flight to Miami being his last as a pilot, he then shares memories from his flying experience.

He mentions about having invited and travelled with his family and friends on board in his nostalgic speech. "I've got friends and family onboard and they've been a little rowdy. But we're going to have a good time. We're going to get you to Miami as fast as we can".

Daughter was his co-pilot

"I'm lucky enough to have my daughter on board as my co-pilot", he adds as the camera pans to show her happily dancing to the dad's address.

The footage is going viral on Instagram with more than 60,000 likes.