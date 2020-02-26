Watch: Jose Covaco's epic Trump mash-up will make you smile in dark times

As US President Donald Trump marked his maiden visit to India, he also made several attempts to communicate with the desi folks through his brow raising ‘shudh Hindi’ and a mind-blowing attempt to pronounce several Indian words in his primary address at Motera Stadium.

While Twitter had a field day, with the wide mouthed pronunciations of Viveka-mun-dum (Swami Vivekananda) and Soo-Chin (Sachin) Tendulkar, comedians José Covaco and Trevor Noah had a rib tickling take on the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

José made a spoof video where he can be seen interacting with Trump as a travel agent and providing a free stay by answering his questions. Watch it below.