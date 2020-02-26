Videos

Watch: Jose Covaco's epic Trump mash-up will make you smile in dark times

By FPJ Web Desk

Twitter had a field day, with Trump's wide mouthed pronunciations of Viveka-mun-dum and Soo-Chin Tendulkar

Photo via Twitter

As US President Donald Trump marked his maiden visit to India, he also made several attempts to communicate with the desi folks through his brow raising ‘shudh Hindi’ and a mind-blowing attempt to pronounce several Indian words in his primary address at Motera Stadium.

While Twitter had a field day, with the wide mouthed pronunciations of Viveka-mun-dum (Swami Vivekananda) and Soo-Chin (Sachin) Tendulkar, comedians José Covaco and Trevor Noah had a rib tickling take on the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

José made a spoof video where he can be seen interacting with Trump as a travel agent and providing a free stay by answering his questions. Watch it below.

Meanwhile US comedian Trevor Noah discussed on his ‘The Daily Show’, how the President butchered Hindi and how India catered to the meat loving leader by offering him a pure vegetarian meal. Check out the video below.

Besides the videos, a lot of meme-worthy pictures also made rounds on the internet that will surely tickle your funny bones.

