Street Dancer 3D Movie PUBLIC REVIEW | Moviegoers give thumbs up to Varun-Shradha

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s ‘Street Dancer 3’ hit the theaters on January 24. Fans of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun liked the movie and appreciated the dance battle of both the stars. Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3' has been making buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'. The film has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo.
