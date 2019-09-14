‘Seva Saptah’ Campaign: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Sweeps Floor In AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda and leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta swept the floor in AIIMS on September 14. Earlier, they met children admitted in AIIMS and gifted them fruits. This comes as a part of the party’s ‘Seva Saptah’ campaign which is launched to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.