Youth Dialogue Programme Organised At Govt Institute Of Technology, Gopeshwar | File Pic

Uttarakhand: A Youth Dialogue Programme was organised at the Government Institute of Technology, Gopeshwar, under the aegis of Mera Yuva Bharat, Chamoli. Around 200 students of the institute enthusiastically participated in the programme. The objective was to create awareness among young people about the democratic system, voter awareness, the electoral process and their active participation in nation-building.

During the programme, Parvati, a volunteer of Mera Yuva Bharat, Chamoli, provided detailed information about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) under the ‘Your Vote, Your Voice’ campaign. She explained that SIR is an important process undertaken by the Election Commission to update and maintain accurate and error-free electoral rolls. Through this process, the names of eligible voters are ensured in the electoral rolls, while ineligible and incorrect entries are rectified in accordance with the prescribed rules.

She emphasised that accurate and updated electoral rolls are essential for strengthening democracy. Every eligible citizen should remain aware of their voting rights and verify that their name is included in the electoral rolls. She stated that voting is not merely a right but also an important democratic responsibility. Awareness and active participation among young people play a significant role in making the democratic system stronger.

On the occasion, the participants were administered a pledge to uphold the importance of voting, democratic values and the responsibilities of responsible citizens. The youths resolved to ensure their active participation in the democratic process and motivate other citizens to exercise their voting rights.

The programme was attended by Dr. Arvind Goswami, Dean of the institute, and Dr. Abhishek Agrawal, Director of Student Welfare, as the chief guests. Professor Saurabh Kunwar, Professor Pradeep Chandra and Professor Akanksha Chaudhary also participated in the programme.

Addressing the participants, the guests encouraged the youths to actively participate in the democratic process, understand the importance of their voting rights and spread awareness in society. They stated that young people are an important strength of any nation and play a vital role in shaping its bright future. An aware youth population can strengthen the foundations of a robust, responsible and participatory democracy.

The programme was organised under the guidance of the District Youth Officer, Mera Yuva Bharat, Chamoli, with the support of volunteers Gaurav Negi, Babita Rawat and Deveshwari, along with Office Assistant Rajendra Prasad. All the organisers contributed significantly to the successful conduct of the programme.

Through the programme, the participants were informed about SIR and the process of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, while also being sensitised to their democratic rights and responsibilities. At the conclusion, the youths were urged to become aware voters themselves and encourage their family members, friends and other members of society to participate in voter awareness initiatives.

This initiative by Mera Yuva Bharat, Chamoli, marked an important step towards empowering young people to become aware and responsible citizens and active participants in nation-building.

PIB DEHRADUN

Government of India

Press Release, Dated: 30 October 2026