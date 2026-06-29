Young Footballers Showcase Skills In Month-Long FIFA-Themed Tournament In Lucknow | File photo

Lucknow: Football fever has gripped Lucknow as the FIFA-themed Fun Football Fest kicked off at Fun Republic Mall, bringing together young football enthusiasts, live match screenings, and interactive sporting activities in a celebration of the world's most popular game.

The festival was inaugurated by veteran footballer Pramod Kumar Mishra, who has represented Uttar Pradesh at both the national and international levels.

Since registrations opened, nearly 1,000 participants have signed up, while league matches featuring 12 teams from Lucknow have already begun.

The tournament includes competitions in the Under-10, Under-12, Under-13, and Under-14 categories, with matches scheduled every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On weekdays, aspiring players and football fans can participate in skill challenges, penalty shootout contests, and other interactive activities under the guidance of professional coaches.

Adding to the FIFA atmosphere, the mall has installed a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy and displays the flags of every World Cup-winning nation.



Live screenings of FIFA matches are also drawing enthusiastic crowds.



The event coincides with the expansion of Fun Republic Mall's sports retail offerings, with leading global brands including Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, Lifestyle, and Puma now available at the venue.



Running until July 25, the festival aims to promote fitness, teamwork, and grassroots football while providing young players with a vibrant platform to showcase their talent and passion for the sport.