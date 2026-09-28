Yogi Govt’s UP Startup Mission Makes A Mark At UP International Trade Show-26

Women Entrepreneurs From Uttar Pradesh Showcase Their Products On An International Platform At The Trade Show | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow/Greater Noida: At the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-26 (UPITS-26), innovations by the state's emerging startups at the Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission Pavilion have become a major attraction. Under the banner of the Startup Mission, 60 startups from various sectors have showcased their products, technologies, and innovations. In the last 3 days, more than 5000 visitors have visited the Startup Pavilion. The pavilion is seeing participation from startups in sectors such as IT-ITES, HealthTech, EdTech, agriculture, DeepTech, and infrastructure.

UP Startup Mission CEO Sumit Mahajan said, "60 startups have participated in the pavilion at UPITS-26. These include IT and ITES, HealthTech, EdTech, agriculture, DeepTech, and infrastructure. Startups from different sectors have showcased their products and technological solutions. At the same time, many visitors are also coming to see the Startup Pavilion. More than 5000 people have visited the pavilion in the last 3 days. Visitors saw startups' products, technological solutions, and innovations and learned more about them.

He said that 6 startups selected for Bharat Innovates also participated in the Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission Pavilion. These startups showcased their innovations at the trade show. In addition, 6 startups funded by the UP Startup Fund also presented their products and innovations at the pavilion. Sandeep Kumar, CEO of L&T Semiconductor Technologies, also interacted with startup founders at the Startup Pavilion.

He learned about the startups' work and innovations. During the interaction session, he encouraged the startup founders and motivated them to take their efforts forward.

CEO Sumit Mahajan stated, "Innovations related to defense technology and DeepTech have also become a major attraction at the trade show. Among these, the solar-powered ultra-long-endurance UAV ‘Tejaswaan’ of IIT Kanpur’s DeepTech startup Maral Aerospace Private Limited is particularly notable. This fixed-wing aircraft is powered by a combination of solar energy and battery and is stated to be capable of flying continuously for 12 hours."

He also said Tejaswaan incorporates technologies such as GPS spoofing-resistant navigation and multi-band radio-based electronic warfare hardening. Its range is around 150 kilometers, which can be increased up to 250 kilometers as required. Its take-off weight is less than 60 kilograms, and it can carry a payload of up to 5 kilograms. Its maximum speed is stated to be 25 meters per second, and it requires a runway of around 200 meters for take-off. This drone can be used in surveillance, communications, target acquisition, maritime surveillance, and search and rescue operations.

In the field of defense technology, the ‘Kaal’ drone has also become a center of curiosity among visitors. It is a one-way attack drone system that can cover around 1000 kilometers and remain in flight for 7 to 8 hours. Its maximum take-off weight is 200 kilograms, and it is said to carry a high-explosive warhead weighing up to 50 kilograms. Its cruise speed is 160 kilometers per hour, and its maximum speed is 200 kilometers per hour.

Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies showcased its tethered electric UAV ‘Nimbuscope’. It receives power through a cable connected to the ground, enabling it to remain stationary in the air for continuous surveillance for up to 8 hours. In drone mode, its maximum altitude is 110 meters AGL, with a field elevation of up to 5500 meters AMSL. Without the tether, it can fly for 45 minutes within a 10-kilometer range. It features 256-bit AES encryption, a high-bandwidth video downlink and a secure RF link.

It has been described as useful for tasks such as surveillance, reconnaissance and disaster management.

IDR also showcased its indigenous nano and micro drones at the trade show. These include Abhyas Mk-1, a long-endurance micro FPV drone with a flight time of around 40 minutes, developed for operator training. At the same time, IDR’s tactical nano drone is said to provide real-time intelligence ahead of soldiers.