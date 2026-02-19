Yogi Govt Expands Natural Farming To 94,300 Hectares Across UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Taking natural farming forward in mission mode, Yogi government has launched a major initiative in Uttar Pradesh. With a proactive strategy, natural farming has now been expanded to a total area of 94,300 hectares across all 75 districts of the state. This is set to reach 1 lakh hectares in the near future.

Under this extensive campaign, special focus is being placed on Bundelkhand, where natural farming is being developed as a successful model through targeted programs. To reduce chemical dependence and establish a sustainable agricultural system, Yogi government is placing strong emphasis on natural farming.

Yogi government has launched a special cow-based natural farming program across 23,500 hectares in all districts of 'Bundelkhand-Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot'. By promoting natural farming in this region, the government is taking concrete steps towards making agriculture more sustainable and profitable.

With the use of 'Jeevamrit' and 'Ghanjeevamrit', dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides will decline. This will reduce farming costs and strengthen pathways to increasing farmers’ income. Yogi government’s focus is firmly on agricultural models that ensure 'low cost, high returns.'

'Goseva Commission' Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta stated, "Natural farming improves soil structure and enhances water retention capacity. This initiative will make farming more sustainable in Bundelkhand as well as other low-rainfall regions. The move could prove to be a game changer for the regional agricultural economy."

Yogi government is running large-scale training programs to connect farmers with natural farming techniques. These efforts are helping bring natural agricultural systems into the mainstream and enabling farmers to become self-reliant.

Branding of natural products and the promotion of environment-friendly agricultural systems will not only increase farmers’ income but also strengthen human health and environmental conservation. Shyam Bihari Gupta noted that due to Yogi government’s visionary policies, Uttar Pradesh is moving rapidly in the direction of natural farming, with Bundelkhand emerging as a leading agent of transformation.