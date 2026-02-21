Yogi Government’s Push Redefines Shahjahanpur’s Identity

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Shahjahanpur: This is the district whose revolutionaries once plunged into the freedom struggle with the spirit of sacrifice. Yet after Independence, it was largely neglected by successive people in power. For years, the district nurtured hopes only to face disappointment. But today, it has much to define its identity.

Over the past nine years, it has gained a medical college and is set to have its own university. Along with a cement company and several industrial units, the traditional craft of zari zardozi, once on the verge of extinction, is now soaring on the international stage.

Above all, the Ganga Expressway has ushered in a new chapter of development across the district.

Yes, this is Shahjahanpur, now a symbol of transformation, security, good governance, and economic prosperity.

This change did not happen overnight. It is the result of the firm resolve of the government led by Yogi Adityanath, which has transformed the district.

The renowned and historic Swami Shukdevanand College will now be recognized as a university. Students are enthusiastic about this decision. Nisha, who completed her MA from the college, says, “Earlier, we had to go to Bareilly or Lucknow for higher education. Now, with the university here, all facilities will be available locally. It is a major achievement for the district. Parents will no longer be anxious about their children’s safety. Today, we can move freely in the city without fear, which was not the case earlier.” Upendra Singh, who completed his MA in Political Science, says, “No government has done as much for youth education and employment as the present government. The university has brought new hope to economically weaker students like us.”

Zari zardozi has given a new lease of life to local artisans. The government’s ODOP scheme has revived this nearly extinct art. Mohammad Yaseen Khan, whose family has long been associated with embroidery, says, “Due to declining demand, we had almost lost hope. But through the ODOP scheme, the government has revived this art and artisans like us. Today, our products are in demand not only across India but also in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Earlier, we had 4 to 5 artisans. Now, 50 artisans are working, and we are unable to meet the growing demand. Our income has increased seven to eight times. Artisans now earn between 25,000 and 30,000 rupees per month.” He adds, “This government has truly restored the pride of traditional arts.”

The brave freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil has finally received due recognition. The government has gifted the district a medical college named after him. The infrastructure and facilities are world class. A state of the art laboratory has been built at significant cost. Students from across the state and even from other states are pursuing their MBBS degrees here. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar says, “With the 100 bed hospital now operational, patients no longer need to travel to other districts. Treatment for even serious illnesses is available here.”

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Digital Entrepreneur Scheme In 8,000 Panchayats

Today, Shahjahanpur possesses all the facilities and infrastructure expected of a modern city. The Ganga Expressway is improving connectivity and accessibility. The industrial corridor is developing rapidly. The UltraTech cement factory, sugar mills, and other industries are providing employment to thousands of youth. Government schemes are being effectively implemented in rural areas. Sunita Pandey, a beneficiary of the Vishwakarma Yojana, says, “Because of this scheme, I am now self reliant and able to support my family.” Many women like her have received tailoring kits from the government. As Drone Didis, women are also earning well by spraying fertilizers in fields.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh says, “Special attention is being given to law and order. During public hearings, victims receive immediate assistance. The district administration remains in action mode round the clock.” This is why Shahjahanpur is now racing ahead on the path of development. The difficult days for sugarcane and potato farmers are now a thing of the past.