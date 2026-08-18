Yogi Government’s Gift To Outsourced Personnel Of The Transport Corporation: 5 Percent Increase In Honorarium | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi Government has taken an important decision in the interest of outsourced personnel working in the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation by increasing their honorarium by 5 percent from July. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Transport Dayashankar Singh said that this increase has been granted to Computer Operators, Accountant-cum-Tally Operators, and Programmers. He stated that the government's decision will not only provide financial relief to these personnel but will also encourage them to perform better.

The Transport Minister informed that there is a provision for a 10 percent annual increase in the honorarium of outsourced personnel working in the Transport Corporation. Under this arrangement, a 5 percent increase is provided in January and another 5 percent increase in July. Accordingly, these personnel will receive the revised honorarium from July. He said that this step reflects the government's sensitivity towards the interests of employees and personnel.

A total of 249 Computer Operators working in the Transport Corporation will benefit from this increase. Their honorarium will rise from approximately Rs 20,655 to Rs 21,420.

Similarly, the honorarium of 35 Accountant-cum-Tally Operators has also been increased, and their remuneration will rise to approximately Rs 20,000 to Rs 26,000, depending on seniority.

Likewise, the honorarium of 26 personnel working as Programmers will increase from around Rs 42,000 to Rs 43,313.

The Transport Minister said that outsourced personnel play an important role in ensuring the smooth, modern, and effective functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation's services. In such a situation, regular increases in their honorarium will not only provide them with financial support but will also enhance their enthusiasm and commitment towards their work.