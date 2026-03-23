Yogi Government Boosts MSMEs, Attracts Investments, Generates Massive Youth Employment Across Uttar Pradesh | ANI

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP government has, over the past 9 years, paved the way for entrepreneurship for the youth. Along with promoting schemes like CM Yuva, the MSME sector has been strengthened, the result of which is that today this sector is not only providing employment to a large number of youth but has also become the backbone of the regional economy.

Additionally, the concrete steps taken by the Yogi government to attract investment in the state have ensured lakhs of employment opportunities for the youth.

Due to the industry-friendly policies of the Yogi government, investment proposals worth approximately ₹50 lakh crore have been received in Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years, which have the potential to generate employment and job opportunities for more than 11 million youth. Out of these, investment proposals worth about ₹15 lakh crore have already been grounded, creating around 6 million employment opportunities.

The large-scale inflow of investment has accelerated industrial activities in the state, directly benefiting youth through employment. With investment and expansion of industries, employment opportunities at the local level have also increased.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has emerged as a strong base for employment generation in the state. Currently, there are more than 9.6 million MSME units in the state, the highest in the country. Through the MSME sector, more than 31.1 million people have been employed in the state.

The government has taken several steps to promote this sector, including financial assistance, training, and market access. Linking the ODOP (One District-One Product) scheme with MSMEs has helped small industries expand, strengthening the local economy and increasing employment opportunities in rural and semi-urban areas.

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Along with providing employment, several schemes are being implemented to encourage youth towards self-employment. Under the Chief Minister Yuva Self-Employment Scheme, more than 38,000 youth have benefited so far, and over ₹1,097.10 crore has been distributed as margin money.

Similarly, under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, ₹1,105.49 crore in margin money has been provided to 32,936 beneficiaries, generating employment for more than 263,000 people.

Under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, more than 420,000 artisans and traditional workers have been benefited, helping them enhance and sustain their skills.