Yogi Adityanath Visits Medanta Hospital In Lucknow, Enquires About Health Of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Medanta Hospital to enquire about the health of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

During the visit, the Chief Minister obtained information from the doctors about the health of the revered Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and received detailed information regarding his treatment. The Chief Minister also prayed for Mahant ji’s speedy recovery. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits a hospital to meet Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/PuNladcGKp — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

CM Shares Update On X

In this regard, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared photographs of the meeting on the social media platform X.

श्री मणिरामदास छावनी के पूज्य महंत एवं श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष श्री नृत्य गोपाल दास जी महाराज से आज लखनऊ स्थित मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में भेंट कर उनका कुशल-क्षेम जाना तथा चिकित्सकों से उनके स्वास्थ्य के विषय में जानकारी ली।



प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/KNwm4nD5pG — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2026

The Chief Minister wrote, "Today, I met the revered Mahant of Shri Maniramdas Chhawani and Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Shri Nritya Gopal Das ji Maharaj, at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and enquired about his well-being. I also received information from the doctors regarding his health. I pray that, by the grace of Prabhu Shri Ram, he recovers soon."