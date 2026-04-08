Yogi Adityanath Honours Scientists At Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress Event

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Sixth Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Science Congress as the chief guest on Wednesday. During the programme, CM Yogi honoured 15 scientists under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Krishi Vaigyanik Samman Yojana’ 2025-26.

Additionally, 30 scientists from the Uttar Pradesh Academy of Agricultural Sciences were also honoured for their outstanding work in 2025. Discussions were also held on modern technologies and innovations in the agriculture sector. Chief Minister also released several booklets on the occasion.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Satya Prakash, Professor and Head, Department of Vegetable Science, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut

- Distinguished Scientist Awards

Agricultural Science: Dr. Lokesh Kumar Gangwar, Professor, Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut

Vegetable and Horticulture Science: Dr. Akhilesh Chandra Mishra, Professor, Department of Vegetable Science, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda

Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science and Fisheries Science: Prof. (Dr.) Anil Kumar Gangwar, Head, Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya

Biotechnology: Dr. Vaishali, Professor and Head, Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, College of Biotechnology, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut

Social Sciences (Agricultural Extension Education, Agricultural Economics, Home Science, Agricultural Statistics): Dr. Krishna Kumar Singh, In-charge and Subject Matter Specialist / Assistant Professor (Plant Breeding), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagina, Bijnor, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology

Distinguished Woman Scientist Award: Dr. Shweta, Assistant Professor, Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur

Young Scientist Awards

Agricultural Science: Dr. Arvind Kumar Gupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Natural Resource Management, College of Forestry, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda

Vegetable and Horticulture Science: Dr. Manish Pandey, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kallipur, Varanasi, Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology

Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science and Fisheries Science: Dr. Pramila Umrao, Assistant Professor, Department of Livestock Products Technology, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut

Biotechnology: Dr. Vishal Chugh, Assistant Professor, Department of Basic and Social Sciences, College of Horticulture, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda

Social Sciences (Agricultural Extension Education, Agricultural Economics, Home Science, Statistics): Dr. Roopan Raghuvanshi, Subject Matter Specialist (Agricultural Extension), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Barabanki, Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology

- Outstanding Ph.D. Thesis Awards

Agricultural Science: Dr. Utkarsh Singh, Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya

Vegetable and Horticulture Science: Dr. Nimit Singh, Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya

Social Sciences (Agricultural Extension Education, Agricultural Economics, Home Science, Agricultural Statistics): Dr. Sandeep Kumar, Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya

Awards also given to these scientists, institutions and startups

Landscape Restoration Leadership Award: Dr. Ramesh Singh, Theme Leader, ICRISAT, Hyderabad, received the award for outstanding work with UPKAR in the Tahrauli cluster of Jhansi district.

Outstanding Agricultural Science Institution / Agricultural University Award: Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi

- UP Agri Startup Awards

DroneTech Lab, Noida

Garima Dehydrated Food LLP, Meerut

GreenOx Food Private Limited, Noida

Shridesh Organic Farm, Baghpat

Wellwith India Private Limited, Noida

Certificate of Excellence: Awarded to Suresh Kumar Gupta, who is doing remarkable work at a 121-year-old cowshed (gaushala) in Hapur