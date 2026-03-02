Yogi Adityanath Govt Attracts ₹1,407 Crore Fisheries Investment, 2,000+ Jobs For UP Youth

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Yogi government will now generate employment opportunities for the youth of UP through fisheries development as well. In the fisheries sector, 30 companies are set to invest Rs 1407 crore, creating employment for more than 2000 youth in the state.

The Fisheries Department has begun preparations to implement these investment proposals on the ground. Through these proposals, the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Department has become an inspiration for other states. Several major companies will soon invest in districts including Varanasi, Barabanki and Amethi.

At the Meen Mahotsav held 2 days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Department received investment proposals worth Rs 1200 crore. Earlier, at the Matsya Nivesh Shikhar Sammelan held in December, investment proposals worth Rs 207 crore were also received.

According to the investment proposals received at the Meen Mahotsav held on 27 and 28 February, Oro Sundaram Foods and Feeds Private Limited will invest Rs 300 crore in Varanasi.

Similarly, Probus Smart Things Private Limited, Godrej Agrovet Limited and Nexgen companies will invest Rs 200 crore each. Deepak Nexgen Feeds Private Limited has expressed its intention to invest Rs 100 crore in Barabanki. In total, investment proposals worth Rs 1407 crore have been received from 30 companies.

Nexgen Feeds Private Limited from Andhra Pradesh will set up a fish processing plant in Uttar Pradesh. The company has expressed its intention to invest Rs 200 crore in the state.

The company’s Director, Deepak Srinivas, praised the industrial environment of Uttar Pradesh. He stated, 'The plant will provide employment to more than 150 youth and will be completed by 2028'.

A.V. Subramanyam of Deepak Nexgen Feeds Private Limited informed, 'The company will establish a fish feed plant in Barabanki. This project, to be completed by 2027, will involve an investment of Rs 100 crore and will create employment opportunities for 300 youth'.

Through these investment proposals, the Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Department will provide employment to a large number of youth. At the Meen Mahotsav, held for the first time in the state, entrepreneurs expressed their intention to invest Rs 1200 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the department is working rapidly to expand the immense possibilities of fisheries development and to achieve the goals of Vision 2047.

Under the leadership of the CM Yogi, for the first time, 5000 fish farmers, entrepreneurs and scientists from across the country and the state were brought together at one platform.

At the Matsya Nivesh Shikhar Sammelan held on 17 and 18 December 2025, investment proposals worth Rs 207 crore were also received. These proposals will generate employment for more than 2000 youth and will soon be implemented on the ground.

