YEIDA Proposes Japan, Singapore Cities In Greater Noida

Yamuna Expressway Residents Group (YEIDA City) | X @Yamunaresidents

Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has formally sent a proposal to the state government for the development of Japan City and Singapore City. In a letter issued on 18 February 2026, the Authority informed the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, Government of Uttar Pradesh, that land has been identified within the Authority’s notified area for the two proposed cities. CEO R.K. Singh stated that the plan related to land acquisition for both cities has been prepared.

According to the letter, in reference to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed official visit to Japan and Singapore, the Authority had been asked to identify suitable land within its jurisdiction for Japan City and Singapore City and provide the necessary information. Accordingly, Sector 5A and Sector 7 have been proposed for these projects. Under the Authority’s master plan, both Sector 5A and Sector 7 are designated as multipurpose industrial areas. In these sectors, a minimum of 70 percent land use has been earmarked for industrial purposes. Additionally, residential use has been capped at a maximum of 12 percent, commercial use at a maximum of 13 percent, and institutional facilities at a minimum of 5 percent. The letter states that these sectors can be developed as integrated industrial cities.

For Japan City, 500 acres have been proposed in Sector 5A, Greater Noida. Similarly, 500 acres have been proposed in Sector 7, Greater Noida, for Singapore City. Land acquisition has been proposed for both projects. The development of these sectors is proposed to be carried out under the EPC, Engineering, Procurement and Construction, mode.