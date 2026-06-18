Ya Hussain Echoes Through Lucknow As Historic Shahi Zarih Procession Marks Muharram |

Lucknow: The historic Shahi Zarih procession, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 71 companions at Karbala, was taken out with traditional grandeur from Asifi Imambara (Bara Imambara) to Chhota Imambara on the first day of Muharram on Wednesday.

Thousands of mourners, including women, children and elderly devotees, gathered to participate in the procession. Emotional scenes unfolded as devotees raised slogans of “Ya Hussain,” carried alams and paid tribute to the sacrifices of Karbala. Many were seen in tears as the procession moved through the city’s historic Hussainabad area.

The main attractions were the 22-foot wax zarih and the 17-foot mica zarih, which drew large crowds. The procession began after a majlis addressed by Maulana Mumtaz Jafar. Traditional shehnai performances and mournful drumbeats created a solemn atmosphere, while marsiya reciters narrated the painful events of Karbala, leaving mourners deeply moved.

Reflecting Awadh’s rich cultural heritage, the procession featured decorated elephants and camels, ceremonial standards, black flags and traditional mourning bands. Personnel from the PAC and Home Guards also participated by playing elegiac tunes.

Several charitable stalls were set up along the route, offering water, tea, sherbet, soft drinks, ice cream and tabarruk to devotees. The Hussainabad Trust also arranged refreshment stalls for participants.

The procession concluded late at night at Chhota Imambara, where devotees continued to offer zarih ziyarat and prayers.