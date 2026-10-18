Women’s Lives Being Transformed Through Safety, Dignity, Empowerment And Prosperity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Mahagauri on Ashtami of Sharadiya Navratri. Describing Maa Mahagauri as a symbol of peace, purity and compassion, the Chief Minister wrote on his social media account ‘X’ on Sunday that the worship of Maa Mahagauri reminds us that true social progress is possible only when every mother is healthy and safe, every daughter receives proper nutrition and a better future, and every woman can lead a self-reliant life with dignity. Today, the lives of women are being illuminated by safety, dignity, empowerment and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state’s double-engine government has made women active partners in Uttar Pradesh’s progress by expanding opportunities for their safety, dignity, nutrition, education and economic self-reliance.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the failures of the government before 2017. He said that at the time, the system meant to ensure nutrition for children was being crippled by the grip of the mafia. After the formation of the double-engine government in the state, the responsibility for producing and distributing take-home rations was entrusted to women belonging to self-help groups, ensuring transparency and paving the way for their economic self-reliance. This initiative has strengthened nutrition services across the state and made the fight against malnutrition more effective.

The Chief Minister said that the government had increased the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers, who lay the foundation for children’s nutrition and early education, from ₹3,000 to ₹12,000. They are also being provided health insurance benefits to strengthen their health, security and social welfare.

The Chief Minister wrote that more than 4 lakh women across 31 districts are associated with dairy producer companies such as Balinee, Samarthya, Kashi, Baba Gorakhnath and Srijani. By turning dairy production into a powerful means of income generation, entrepreneurship and self-reliance, these women are strengthening the rural economy. The BC Sakhi initiative in every gram panchayat has also played an important role in empowering women and expanding financial inclusion in rural areas.

The Chief Minister said that more than 1.20 crore women in the state are now writing a new chapter of self-reliance through self-help groups. Through the Lakhpati Didi initiative, women are converting their hard work and skills into regular income and economic prosperity, ensuring greater well-being for their families.

With the blessings of Maa Mahagauri, the lives of women across the state are now being illuminated by safety, dignity, empowerment and prosperity.

Sashakt Nari, Samridh Uttar Pradesh.