Winter Chill To Grip Uttar Pradesh From November 16, Temperatures May Fall 5°C As Lucknow Battles Smog | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is preparing for a sharp change in weather, with intense winter conditions expected to set in from November 16. According to weather experts, temperatures across the state may drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius, bringing a noticeable chill during mornings and evenings.

Senior meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said an active western disturbance near Kashmir is likely to influence weather conditions in the northwestern Himalayan region. While it is not expected to directly affect Uttar Pradesh, rainfall and snowfall in neighbouring hilly areas could strengthen cold northwesterly winds across the plains.

The impact is expected to be felt across Lucknow and other parts of the state, with both daytime and nighttime temperatures likely to decline.

Meanwhile, Lucknow is already witnessing deteriorating air quality. A layer of haze and smog covered the city on Friday morning, pushing the average Air Quality Index (AQI) to 269, categorised as 'Poor'. Aliganj recorded an AQI of 269, Tal Katora 260 and Lalbagh 201, placing these areas in the Orange Zone.