'Who Is Telling The Truth?' Akhilesh Questions CM Yogi Over Missing Voter Figures Ahead Of UP Polls | File Pic

Lucknow: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh over discrepancies in voter figures ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the contrasting claims made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa regarding missing voters.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Akhilesh pointed out that Yogi Adityanath had claimed that approximately 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from electoral rolls, whereas the Election Commission had estimated that around 2.5 crore eligible people were not registered as voters in the state.

"Who is telling the truth?" Akhilesh asked, questioning the basis of the two figures. He also alleged that the ongoing voter-list revision exercise was being used to facilitate the inclusion of fake voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

The SP chief claimed that Form 6 applications for new voter registrations were being submitted at an unusually high rate. He further alleged irregularities in urban constituencies and questioned the Election Commission's handling of complaints regarding duplicate voters and administrative transfers.

The controversy follows statements by Uttar Pradesh CEO Navdeep Rinwa, who clarified that the Election Commission does not maintain voter data based on religion or caste. According to him, its database contains details such as names, age, gender and addresses, but no religious or caste classification.

Rinwa explained that approximately 2.5 crore eligible people are estimated to be outside the state's electoral rolls based on projected adult population figures.