White Tiger 'Tejas' Becomes New Attraction At Dehradun Malsi Zoo, Offering Visitors A Unique Wildlife Experience | File Pic

Dehradun, November 19: Uttarakhand’s wildlife tourism is set to gain a new attraction with the arrival of white tiger ‘Tejas’ at Malsi Zoo in Dehradun. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the enclosure of the white tiger ‘Tejas’ on Thursday and dedicated it to visitors. The arrival of a white tiger in Uttarakhand for the first time is expected to further strengthen Dehradun Zoo’s identity as a major tourist attraction.

The Chief Minister said that the arrival of ‘Tejas’ would enhance the appeal of the zoo and offer visitors a new and unique wildlife viewing experience. It will add another attraction for tourists visiting Dehradun. Earlier, two tigers of other species had also been brought to the zoo, which helped increase visitor interest.

Malsi Zoo Attracts Around 8.5 Lakh Visitors Every Year

Malsi Zoo in Dehradun is among the major tourist attractions of Uttarakhand. The zoo receives approximately 8.5 lakh visitors annually and generates revenue of more than ₹7 crore. The arrival of the white tiger is expected to further increase tourist footfall. This initiative is also likely to provide fresh momentum to tourism-driven economic activities in the state.

Free Entry for College Students to Promote Environmental Education

With the objective of creating greater awareness about wildlife conservation and environmental protection among the younger generation, the Chief Minister announced that college students would also be provided free entry to Dehradun Zoo. A similar facility for children had already been introduced.

The Chief Minister said that a zoo is not merely a centre for recreation and tourism but also an important platform for understanding wildlife, biodiversity and ecosystems. Free entry for college students will provide them with practical exposure to nature and wildlife conservation, fostering environmental sensitivity and a sense of responsibility among young people.

Uttarakhand Emphasises Balance Between Ecology and Economy

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is an environmentally and geographically sensitive state. Its rich forest resources, biodiversity and natural heritage are invaluable assets. Considering the challenges posed by natural disasters, maintaining ecological balance alongside developmental activities is essential.

He said that the state government is committed to pursuing development while maintaining a balance between ecology and economy. Wildlife conservation and making the younger generation more sensitive towards nature are also among the government’s key priorities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that protecting forests and biodiversity is not merely the responsibility of the government but a collective responsibility of society. Centres such as Dehradun Zoo play an important role not only in promoting tourism but also in creating public awareness about environmental conservation.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Principal Secretary (Forest) R.K. Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Kapil Lal and senior officials of the Forest Department were also present on the occasion.