'When Funds Are Available, Why No Work?' Rahul Gandhi Pulls Up Officials Over Rae Bareli Roads | IANS

Lucknow: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned officials over the poor condition of roads in Rae Bareli, showing pictures of damaged roads and potholes on his mobile phone during a district development meeting.

Gandhi raises road concerns

Gandhi raised the issue at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, known as DISHA, meeting in Rae Bareli. He showed the photographs to Public Works Department officials and the district magistrate and asked why roads in the district were in such poor condition.

"When the government is providing funds, why is the work not being done? What are you people doing?" Gandhi asked officials, according to people present at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Manoj Pandey, BJP MLA from Unchahar, MLC and Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh, the district magistrate, superintendent of police and senior officials of various departments.

DISHA meeting reviews projects

The DISHA meeting, chaired by the local Lok Sabha MP, brings elected representatives and senior district officials together to review the implementation of government schemes and development projects. MPs and MLAs raise issues related to delays, quality of work and delivery of government schemes to beneficiaries.

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Gandhi’s Uttar Pradesh visit

Gandhi's intervention over the condition of roads came on the last day of his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, he reached the Bhuemau guest house, where Samajwadi Party leaders met him during a public interaction. A Congress woman leader also tied a rakhi on Gandhi's wrist and applied tilak.

During his visit, Gandhi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 3 crore funded through his MP Local Area Development Scheme.