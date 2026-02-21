‘Viksit Bharat G Ram G’ Yojana Is More Practical, Benefits Both Farmers And Workers: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: During the discussion on the budget, the Chief Minister said, “I had earlier presented his views in detail on the agriculture budget, and that the Agriculture Minister had also given a comprehensive presentation on the subject.” He remarked that he prays to God that, just like the Agriculture Minister, the state’s farmers remain healthy and strong.

Referring to rural employment schemes, the Chief Minister said, “The current system is more practical and result-oriented compared to the earlier arrangements.”

Indicating towards the opposition, he said that earlier there was a provision for 100 days of employment, but it was not mandatory. Even if a person demanded employment, work was not provided on time, nor was the honorarium paid promptly. If 100 days of employment were not provided, there was no obligation to pay any allowance.

The Chief Minister clarified that the scheme has now been made more effective. He stated that instead of 100 days, 125 days of employment have now been ensured. If it is not the agricultural season and a villager seeks employment, the Gram Pradhan must provide work. If employment is not provided, payment of unemployment allowance has also been made compulsory.

He said, “When MGNREGA was implemented during the Congress government, it was not practical in its structure. It had become a situation of 'dig a pit and then fill it up.””

The Chief Minister said that when the scheme was being framed, he had raised questions as a Member of Parliament in the committee about what kind of system this was, as the same pit cannot be dug repeatedly. At that time, the response was that it would be dug once and filled the next time, and that is what happened in practice. This caused difficulties for both farmers and laborers.

The Chief Minister said, “The situation has now changed. Under the current scheme, permanent construction works can be undertaken. In villages, under the ‘Viksit Bharat G Ram G’ scheme, it has become possible to create durable assets.” He gave the example that markets that used to operate on roads can now be developed in secure and designated locations.

He said, “When vegetable markets are set up on roads, it leads to traffic congestion and risk of accidents. Now, under the scheme, secure mandi sites, platforms, and market infrastructure can be constructed. In addition, Amrit Sarovars can also be developed, promoting both water conservation and rural beautification.”

The Chief Minister said, “The new arrangement is more practical compared to the previous system and will strengthen the rural economy. Both farmers and workers will directly benefit, and the development of permanent rural infrastructure will be made possible.”