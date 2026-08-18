Vice-President Shri C P Radhakrishnan To Visit Uttarakhand On August 19–20 | X

18 AUG 2026: Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, will undertake a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on August 19 and 20, 2026.



On August 19, the Vice-President will visit the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, where he will address and interact with Indian Forest Service(IFS) probationers of the 2025–27 batch.



On August 20, the Vice-President will be the Chief Guest at the Valedictory Ceremony of Phase-II of the IAS Professional Course for the 2024 batch at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.



During his visit to the Academy, the Vice-President will also pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

PR/ASM/VM

by PIB Delhi